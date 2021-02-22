Taneytown man charged with assaulting woman

A Taneytown man is facing assault charges after police say they broke up a fight between him and a woman.
Devin Lamar Harris, 32, has been charged with felony first-degree assault and second-degree assault, according to electronic court records. He is being held without bond after a Monday bail review hearing.
According to charging documents, Taneytown police responded to a 911 call at a residence in the city on Saturday afternoon and heard a woman inside the house yelling, “Someone help” and “Stop, stop. Please get off me.”
Officers entered the building and said they saw a man and a woman “wrestling on the bedroom floor for what appeared to be a firearm.” Harris was ordered to get up; he did so and was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody, police said.
The woman told police Harris had kicked down the door while in possession of what she believed to be a knife and ran at her, and that she reached for the firearm to protect herself, charging documents state.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 24 in Carroll County District Court, according to electronic court records. No attorney information was listed for Harris.