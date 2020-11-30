New Windsor man charged with felony firearm possession

A New Windsor man faces five firearm charges and numerous traffic citations after being arrested following a traffic stop on Nov. 25.
Allen Edward Myers, 64, is charged with felony illegal possession of a firearm after having been previously convicted of a felony as well as four other charges relating to possessing firearms and ammunition. He was also charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, among other traffic infractions, according to electronic court records. He was released on Nov. 26 on $7,000 unsecured personal bond.
According to charging documents, a Maryland State Police trooper observed a car exhibiting signs of an impaired driver on Md. 140 in Westminster and made a traffic stop. Myers, the driver of the car, was put through field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested.
According to the charging documents, a 9-millimeter handgun with a 14-round magazine inserted, but no round in the chamber, was then found in Myers’ interior jacket pocket. After contacting the Maryland State Police Gun Unit for appropriate charging, it was determined that Myers did not have a concealed carry permit and that he was prohibited from having a firearm because of previous convictions, the documents state.
No phone number was listed for Myers in charging documents.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23, according to electronic court records.