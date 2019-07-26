Finksburg man faces drug charges after police serve search and seizure warrant

A Finksburg man was charged with possession and intent to distribute drugs Wednesday after police served a search and seizure warrant at his home, court records show.
James Michael Hancock, 23, of the 1500 block of Wheat Drive, was charged with two counts of possession that wasn’t marijuana, one count of possession of marijuana over 10 grams and three counts of possession with intent to distribute. He was released on his own recognizance as of Wednesday, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, the Carroll County Drug Task Force and Baltimore County Police executed two court-authorized search and seizure warrants at Russell’s home. Judge Karen Pilarski of the District Court for Baltimore County signed the warrant after police conducted previous surveillance of Hancock, according to the statement.
Through that search, police found one sealed bag containing psilocybin mushrooms, one clear plastic bag containing several bags with psilocybin mushrooms weighing about 1.05 pounds total, a large heat-sealed bag and several smaller bags containing marijuana, weighing about 1.74 pounds, and THC wax, weighing about 42.1 grams.
Hancock was arrested at the residence. When arrested he stated he wanted the services of a lawyer, according to the statement. But no attorney was listed for Hancock in electronic court records as of Friday evening.
Hancock could not be reached for comment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.