Hampstead man charged with sex offense, possessing child pornography

The victim told the Sheriff’s Office it was likely that Jamison had nude photos of her and relevant text messages on his phone, so a search warrant was obtained for his device May 7, the statement read. A forensic technician analyzed the cellphone and found messages the victim sent to Jamison asking him to stop and leave her alone, according to the statement. Jamison sent 51 texts and made 220 phone calls to the victim between Feb. 21 and March 1, 2019, according to that analysis.