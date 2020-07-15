Hampstead woman charged after allegedly punching woman at former North Carroll High School

A Hampstead woman faces charges after she allegedly punched another woman in the parking lot of the former North Carroll High School.
Jessica N. Rutter, 22, of the 900 block of Glouster Circle was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct, online court records show. She was released on her own recognizance Friday.
A Maryland State Police trooper was on patrol, sitting in the parking lot of the former high school on July 9 when they spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically at about 11:50 p.m., according to charging documents. The vehicle pulled into the lower parking lot, joining other vehicles parked there and people standing around, police wrote. The trooper saw the driver of the Dodge, later identified as Rutter, exit the vehicle, charging documents state.
The trooper asked Rutter and her passenger what was going on, and Rutter said she was “pissed off,” then walked toward the crowd of people, with the trooper following, charging documents read. The trooper saw Rutter grab another woman by the shirt and punch her in the face several times, according to charging documents.
Rutter was immediately put in handcuffs and placed inside the police vehicle, charging documents read. Rutter declined to speak with police about the incident.
The victim, who denied medical attention, told police Rutter believed she was spreading rumors about her, charging documents state. The victim said she was driving her friends home from a bar in Baltimore County when she noticed Rutter and several other vehicles following her, then pulled over at the former high school because the parking lot was well lit, police wrote. Other vehicles followed the victim’s vehicle to the parking lot, then another woman contacted Rutter to tell her the woman was there, according to charging documents.
The trooper took Rutter to the police barracks for a sobriety test, which she passed, and then transported her to central booking, charging documents read.
Rutter declined to comment when reached by phone Wednesday. There was no attorney listed for her in online court records. Rutter has a court date set for Sept. 15.