A Hampstead man will serve 22 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually abusing a child over the course of five years.
Matthew A. Little, 49, of the 4200 block of Upper Becklesville Road, was sentenced by Judge J. Barry Hughes Thursday to a total of 55 years with all but 22 suspended, according to a Friday news release from the Office of the State’s Attorney for Carroll County.
Little’s sentence will be served at the Department of Corrections, the release states. It did not specify where.
At the sentencing, the prosecution asked for a sentence of 55 years with all but 25 suspended, according to the release.
Little asked to serve his sentence at home, to which Hughes said to do so would be a “violation of my oath of office” and that “serious crimes deserve serious sentences,” the release reads.
The judge also imposed five years of probation, according to online court records.
In 2019, a child came forward to say Little had inappropriate sexual contact with him over the course of five years, beginning when he was 8 years old, according to the release. The child testified at trial.
“This young victim demonstrated incredible courage by testifying at trial, and our office is grateful for the child’s bravery, which was essential in securing a guilty conviction in this case,” said State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo in the release.
Little pleaded not guilty and was convicted after a three-day jury trial in December after being criminally indicted June 13.
The case was investigated by Carroll County Advocacy and Investigation Center and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release. Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Mary E. Burnell of the Special Victims Unit prosecuted the case.
Little’s attorney was not immediately available for comment Friday morning.