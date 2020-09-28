Hampstead man allegedly struck woman with lamp post, charged with assault

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Hampstead residence at about 11:45 p.m. Sept. 16 and found a woman with blood running down her face from a cut on her forehead, according to charging documents. The woman said she and Gouge argued, then he pushed her to the floor and kicked her in the chest and stomach area several times, charging documents state. She got up and pushed Gouge away, then he grabbed a lamp post in the living room and hit her in the face, charging documents read. The woman called 9-1-1 and Gouge fled, police wrote.