Hampstead man allegedly struck woman with lamp post, charged with assault

A Hampstead man stands accused of assault after he allegedly struck a woman with a lamp post.
Kody A. Gouge, 28, was charged with second-degree assault, online court records show. He was originally charged with first-degree assault as well, but the charge was dismissed during a bail review, his attorney, Haven Shoemaker Jr., said. Gouge was being held without bond Monday.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Hampstead residence at about 11:45 p.m. Sept. 16 and found a woman with blood running down her face from a cut on her forehead, according to charging documents. The woman said she and Gouge argued, then he pushed her to the floor and kicked her in the chest and stomach area several times, charging documents state. She got up and pushed Gouge away, then he grabbed a lamp post in the living room and hit her in the face, charging documents read. The woman called 9-1-1 and Gouge fled, police wrote.
At the residence, police saw blood on the woman’s shirt and on the floor next to a broken lamp post, according to charging documents. Paramedics advised the woman would need stitches for the approximately 1-inch-long cut and took her to the hospital, charging documents state. Gouge was not immediately found in the area, but was arrested Wednesday.
Shoemaker declined to comment further on the case. Gouge has a bench trial scheduled for Dec. 23.