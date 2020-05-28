Hampstead brothers charged with possessing child porn

Two Hampstead brothers are facing charges for possessing child pornography, and one stands accused of distributing it, according to Maryland State Police.
Matthew R. Curtis and Tyler H. Curtis, both 23, were arrested early Thursday morning at their residence in the 1700 block of Lower Forty Drive, according to a news release from the state police.
Matthew Curtis was charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography, while Tyler Curtis was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, the release states. Both are being held without bond.
Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April involving online child pornography distribution, which led to the Curtis brothers, according to the release.
Police found multiple child pornography files on the Curtis brothers’ electronic devices when the state police, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security and Investigations served a search warrant at about 5:45 a.m. Thursday, the release reads.
Both men are registered sex offenders following previous child pornography convictions, according to the release.
In 2017, Matthew Curtis pleaded not guilty but under an agreed statement of facts, which is functionally a guilty plea, to possessing child pornography. Online court records show he was sentenced to 18 months in Carroll County Circuit Court, with all time suspended. He was placed on supervised probation for three years.
Also in 2017, Tyler Curtis pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography with intent to distribute. He was sentenced to five years in Carroll County Circuit Court, with all time suspended, online court records indicate. He was placed on supervised probation for three years.
Both men have a bail review hearing scheduled for Friday for the new charges.
The attorney representing both men did not immediately return a call requesting comment Thursday.