Hampstead man charged with assault

A Hampstead man was charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly struck a pregnant woman last month.
Douglas Farley III, 23, was arrested Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest Feb. 25, online court records show. He was released on a $2,500 percentage bond Friday, online court records indicate.
A pregnant woman said Farley struck her head after they argued at a Hampstead residence, then she saw black spots and felt pain in her stomach, according to charging documents. A Hampstead police officer noticed a red and purple mark on the woman’s forehead, a bruise on one arm, and a small red mark on her other arm, charging documents read. The woman told police the bruising occurred when Farley grabbed her forcefully, charging documents state.
Farley declined to comment when reached by phone Monday. There was no attorney listed for Farley in online court records. He has a court date scheduled for April 29.