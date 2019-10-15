A man and woman were arrested at a Hampstead residence and charged with assault Wednesday, Oct. 9. Police found that the man had an active warrant for firearms charges and assault in Anne Arundel County.
Fernando Andrade-Rodriguez Jr., 19, of Hampstead, was charged with second-degree assault. He was held without bail following a bail review Oct. 10. According to electronic court records, he was also charged with first-degree assault, use of a firearm during commission of a felony and related charges in the District Court For Anne Arundel County in Glen Burnie related to a Sept. 21 incident.
Rai’asia Aalliyah Lee, 19, of Hampstead, was charged with one count each of second-degree assault, obstructing justice and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order. She was released on her own recognizance, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of charges, Maryland State Police responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Hanover Pike in Hampstead after a witness said she was speaking to Lee through video chat and she had seen Andrade-Rodriguez strike her several times.
A trooper arrived and spoke to Lee, who said no assault had occurred, just a verbal argument. She said the man had left for work and that his name was John Hernandez, according to the statement.
A third party who arrived later said the man’s name was Fernando Andrade-Rodriguez Jr. The trooper checked the name and found an active warrant for Andrade-Rodriguez’s arrest, according to the statement.
The trooper returned to speak with Lee and knocked on the residence door, which was locked. The trooper heard a hushed conversation while waiting for the woman to open the door. When the trooper came into the residence, no televisions or radios were playing and the woman said no one else was inside the house, according to the statement.
Police searched the residence and located the man in a crawl space of the home where he was hiding. After being read his Miranda Rights, he did not wish to speak to police about the allegations of assault, according to the statement.
After Andrade-Rodriguez was arrested, Lee was searching through a vehicle. The trooper said there was a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and told Lee to stop removing items from the car so it could be searched. Lee did not stop and when a third party tried to get her to step away from the vehicle, she slapped and kicked at him, according to the statement.
Lee is is listed as being represented by the Carroll County Office of the Public Defender in court records. A scheduling date is set for Dec. 3.
When reached by phone, Lee expressed frustration and said again that there had not been a physical incident on Oct. 9. She said she had been video chatting with the woman and hung up on her when she and Andrade-Rodriguez began to argue. She did not want to be on the phone while the two were going through something in their relationship, she said.
“Why would you call the police and make it seem like something when it wasn’t?” she questioned. “You’re contacting police. These are strangers, they don’t know our relationship.”
She said that she and Andrade-Rodriguez are new parents and now she is parenting alone because he is “locked up on a charge he doesn’t deserve.”
“If it was possible for me to dismiss this charge I would,” she said. “It’s still unbelievable to to me. I’m just shocked, so shocked about this whole situation."
Andrade-Rodriguez is listed as being represented by the Carroll County Office of the Public Defender in Court Records. No attorney is listed in electronic court records for the charges in Glen Burnie. A scheduling date in Carroll County District Court is set for Dec. 4.