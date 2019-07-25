Sykesville man charged with destruction of property at restaurant, resisting arrest

A Sykesville man has been charged with malicious destruction of property and resisting arrest after allegedly cracking a glass door at Salerno’s Restaurant on Monday.
Andrew Francis Haischer, 36, of the 5600 block of Wallace Court in Sykesville, is charged with three counts of malicious destruction of property, and one count each of creating a public disturbance while intoxicated, intoxicated endangerment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to electronic court records.
According to charging documents, at about 1:12 a.m. Monday, a Maryland State Police trooper saw a white Chevy Tahoe in the front yard of a home on the 1000 block of Johnsonville Road in Sykesville, leave the yard and drive northbound on the wrong side of the road before striking a mailbox.
After the truck re-entered the road and continued north, police observed the truck cross the double-yellow lines and pulled the vehicle over, according to charging documents.
Once pulled over, the driver, later identified as Haischer, left the vehicle and ignored police orders to return, allegedly telling police he was a “sovereign citizen” who did not keep documents or tags on his truck and that he would not cooperate because he did not want to get shot, according to charging documents.
Haischer then became incoherent and began removing articles of clothing, according to charging documents, resisting efforts to place him under arrest and requiring the efforts of multiple police officers to wrestle him to the ground.
Police note in the report that just prior to his being pulled over, Haischer had allegedly been kicked out of Salerno’s Restaurant after becoming “aggressive with staff and patrons.”
On his way out of the restaurant, Haischer kneed the front door, cracking the glass, according to charging documents, and then cracked the windshields of two Salerno’s delivery vans, causing damage altogether estimated at $1,000.
Haischer was originally held on a $6,000 bail, but was released on his own recognizance Tuesday after a bail review that morning, according to electronic court records. He has a trialdatescheduled for Sept. 20 in Carroll County District Court.
A call placed to the number on record for Haischer asking for comment was not returned by 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.