Gunshot wound victim found in Eldersburg, flown to Shock Trauma

A man discovered in Eldersburg with gunshot wounds was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore early Wednesday morning.
According to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the sound of gunshots in the area of 1470 Progress Way, across Md. 32 from Liberty High School, at approximately 5:16 a.m. Upon arriving, sheriff’s deputies and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services found a man injured by gunshots.
The man’s condition has not been released.
Daltile, a flooring and wall tile company, is listed online as being located at the same address. It is unknown whether the shooting occurred inside the Daltile building. A call to Daltile’s corporate office was not immediately returned Wednesday morning.
“Detectives from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, as well as Forensic Services Technicians, responded to the scene to continue the investigation,” according to the release. “The investigation is active and ongoing. No further details are being released at this time."
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-5900 or the Anonymous TIPS Hotline at 1-888-399-TIPP.
Progress Way at Md. 32 has opened after being closed for about an hour, according to a tweet from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
In May, a man was found dead at a business about four miles away from where the shooting victim was found on Progress Way on Wednesday.
Robert Gurecki, 56, of Hagerstown, was located on the floor of an office in the 5300 block of Enterprise Street on May 4. The matter was being investigated as a possible homicide. Gurecki was president of Retro Environmental Inc., where his body was found.