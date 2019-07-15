Gunfire recording on Westminster church’s voicemail prompts cancellation of services

Gunfire sounded through the phone when a pastor checked voicemail at a Westminster church Saturday, prompting the cancellation of Sunday services and children’s activities on Monday and Tuesday.
The Rev. Samuel Nsengiyumva arrived at the Church of the Ascension office in Westminster on Saturday afternoon and saw the light blinking on the office phone. What sounded like “automatic gunfire” came through the speaker, he said.
”It did not sound like a live recording,“ Nsengiyumva said. “It sounded suspicious enough to get my attention.”
Westminster Police were called to the church at about 4 p.m. Saturday, Deputy Chief Pete D’Antuano said Monday. There were no injuries or immediate danger, D’Antuano said, but police will increase presence in the area during services.
”It gives you pause to think,” D‘Antuano said.
The callback number was blocked and there was no voice in the message, according to Nsengiyumva. He did not know what time the call came in.
The church canceled Sunday services and children’s activities planned for Monday and Tuesday, Nsengiyumva said, though church staff are still on campus. On Monday, youngsters were supposed to learn about gardening and Tuesday they would have decorated cakes, Nsengiyumva said.
The reason for the message is unknown, but the church is currently addressing a rift among the congregation.
”They had some people that were upset about allowing registered sex offenders to attend church services,” D’Antuano said.
Nsengiyumva confirmed members of the church have been discussing this subject, though he said it would not be wise to speculate that is the cause of the message.
”We have been talking about how best to ensure the safety of our people ... and yet remain welcoming to all who seek God’s grace ... regardless of their background,” Nsengiyumva said. “We think we are close to a solution.”
Outside of the message, “We haven’t seen any signs of any danger,” Nsengiyumva said. The message was left in the general church voicemailbox and did not appear to target any particular person, according to Nsengiyumva.
”The safety of our people is paramount,” he said.
Approximately 130 people come to worship on an average Sunday, according to Nsengiyumva. The church celebrated its 175th birthday June 1, he said.
”No church wants to go through something like this,” Nsengiyumva said. “But we are strong.”
Despite the threat, Nsengiyumva said the church will continue in its mission to serve the community, reflect the life of Christ, and provide opportunities for all people.
”We are committed to being the family of faith,” Nsengiyumva said. “This is truly a challenging time, but we have the capacity to go beyond this.”
Church members will continue to receive updates through email, Nsengiyumva said, or they can call the church office at 410-848-3251 or 410-876-0736.
Anyone with information about the suspicious message should call Westminster Police at 410-848-4646.