Gunfire recording on Westminster church’s voicemail prompts cancellation of services

The Rev. Samuel Nsengiyumva addresses participants in front of Church of the Ascension at the beginning of the 2019 Good Friday Community Cross Walk, April 19. Nsengiyumva said he discovered while checking the church's voicemailbox a message containing the sound of gunfire on Saturday. The church canceled Sunday services and children's activities for Monday and Tuesday. Westminster police are investigating. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)