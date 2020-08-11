Westminster police say ex-employee of Buffalo Wild Wings aimed gun at manager, is arrested

Police responded to 404 Englar Road at about 1:19 p.m. and found Davis hiding in some bushes near the shopping center where the restaurant is located and the surrounding neighborhood, Peter said. It appeared Davis shed his Buffalo Wild Wings shirt and tried to disassemble the handgun as he fled on foot, according to Peter. A K-9 dog found the shirt and part of a semi-automatic handgun, the receiver, near bushes about 20 feet from where policed spotted Davis, Peter said.