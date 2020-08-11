Westminster police say ex-employee of Buffalo Wild Wings aimed gun at manager, is arrested

A man is in custody after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a Buffalo Wild Wings employee in Westminster on Tuesday, police say.
Charges were pending Tuesday afternoon against Antonio Neal Davis Jr., 24. Police suspect he is a former employee of the restaurant, according to Capt. Scott Peter of the Westminster Police Department.
Peter said Davis pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at a manager while there were patrons inside. No shots were fired, and no one was injured.
Debbie Venable of Sykesville said she was dining there with her mother when the incident occurred. The suspect was “flailing” a handgun around the restaurant while about 20 customers were present, she said. Venable hid with other patrons and staff behind a wall separating the dining area from the bar.
A few minutes prior, Venable said, she saw the suspect yelling as he was ushered out of the kitchen by a manager and left the restaurant. She said the suspect wore a Buffalo Wild Wings shirt. “You could see he was disgruntled,” she said of the suspect.
Less than a minute later, Venable said she saw the suspect had returned and was pointing a gun all over the restaurant. It didn’t look as if he targeted one specific person, she said.
Police responded to 404 Englar Road at about 1:19 p.m. and found Davis hiding in some bushes near the shopping center where the restaurant is located and the surrounding neighborhood, Peter said. It appeared Davis shed his Buffalo Wild Wings shirt and tried to disassemble the handgun as he fled on foot, according to Peter. A K-9 dog found the shirt and part of a semi-automatic handgun, the receiver, near bushes about 20 feet from where policed spotted Davis, Peter said.
On Davis, police found a holster and an incomplete handgun, according to Peter, and Davis was taken into custody without incident. Peter said witnesses provided statements and police were still on the scene after 2 p.m.
“We’re still shaking,” Venable said about two hours after the incident.
Venable was especially concerned for her mother, who had just gone to the restroom while her daughter paid for their meal. Hiding behind the wall, Venable waited for her mother, who would be in the suspect’s line of sight once she left the restroom.
When she appeared, Venable shouted, “Mom, get down!” Then her mother dropped and crawled to her.
“I thought I was going to see my mom get shot,” she said.
A manager appeared to talk the suspect down, Venable said, and the suspect left the restaurant. Staff immediately locked the doors once he left. She said the entire incident occurred in about five minutes.
“The manager, he saved us pretty much,” she said. “The staff did a phenomenal job.”
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police also responded. Peter did not know whether security footage captured the incident. An investigation is ongoing.
A Buffalo Wild Wings manager of the Westminster restaurant could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday afternoon. Peter said the business closed after the incident.
This story will be updated.