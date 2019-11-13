A Taneytown man faces 11 charges, including first- and second-degree assault, after he allegedly attacked two people and smashed a window in Taneytown on Saturday, police say.
Joseph A. Grove, 41, of the unit block of E. Baltimore St., was charged with three counts each of intoxicated endangerment and second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count each of disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property and reckless endangerment, online court records show. He was being held without bond as of Wednesday, online court records indicate.
According to the statement of probable cause, Grove smashed a 12-year-old boy’s bedroom window with an aluminium door knob at a home in Taneytown. Police arrived at about 4:55 p.m. after the incident occurred, according to the statement. The boy saw Grove strike the window multiple times until it shattered, then the boy’s mother went outside to confront Grove, the statement reads. Grove told the woman to go back in the house, and the woman did, then called the police, according to the statement.
Grove also went to the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company and attacked a man standing at the front entrance, the statement reads. The victim said Grove walked across the street, asked him his name, then Grove grabbed him and slammed him onto the pavement, according to the statement. Grove then put his hands around the man’s neck, began to strangle him, then picked him up by the neck and walked toward the fire station, the statement reads. The victim broke free and ran into the fire station to call 911, according to the statement.
A witness said they saw Grove attack the man, yelled at Grove to get off him, then hid behind a fire truck and called 911, the statement reads. The witness saw Grove pick up the victim’s hat, put it on his head, and run across the street, according to the statement.
Grove then came across another man and punched him in the face while holding a screwdriver, the statement reads. The victim got in his vehicle, drove away and called 911, according to the statement, which did not specify where the incident occurred.
Taneytown police found Grove with the screwdriver and smelled a strong alcoholic odor on him, the statement reads. Grove was arrested at about 5:36 p.m., according to the statement.
No attorney was listed for Grove in online court records. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.