Grove also went to the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company and attacked a man standing at the front entrance, the statement reads. The victim said Grove walked across the street, asked him his name, then Grove grabbed him and slammed him onto the pavement, according to the statement. Grove then put his hands around the man’s neck, began to strangle him, then picked him up by the neck and walked toward the fire station, the statement reads. The victim broke free and ran into the fire station to call 911, according to the statement.