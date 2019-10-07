A Baltimore man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2018 while awaiting a burglary trial in Carroll County, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after burglarizing three Finksburg homes in 2016.
Howard C. Greenstreet, who turns 39 on Tuesday, was convicted by a jury on 10 counts, including one count of first-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree burglary in May 2019, according to a Monday release from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Greenstreet, of the 2900 block of Huron Street, according to online court records, was sentenced Monday before the Hon. J. Barry Hughes.
Hughes reviewed Greenstreet’s pretrial sentencing report and saw Greenstreet had never completed any previous terms of probation, according to the release.
“I see nothing in your record that would indicate that you would comply with probation,” Hughes is quoted as saying in the release. "Giving you probation would just be a waste of resources that could be better used elsewhere.”
The prosecution used photographs, video surveillance footage, and Greenstreet’s phone records as evidence, according to the release.
“At the time of the offense, Greenstreet was on probation, had multiple prior burglary convictions, and had pled guilty to a Second Degree Murder for a shooting in Baltimore in 2018 while Greenstreet was pending trial in this case,” the release states.
Greenstreet pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder Oct. 24, 2018 in Baltimore City Circuit Court, according to online court records.
Greenstreet’s attorney, Henry Barnes, did not immediately return a call for comment Monday, while
“While a victim of a burglary cannot ever have their peace fully restored, this sentence demonstrates that there are severe consequences for violating that sense of security," State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo said via the news release.
The burglaries
Between Sept. 4 and Sept. 9, 2016, Greenstreet broke into sheds or houses on three Finksburg properties, according to a statement of charges. Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies were first called to Ridge Road on Sept. 5 after a man reported his shed had been burglarized, according to the statement.
The resident told deputies that he was shopping when his 13-year-old son called him to say there were two men on the property. The son told deputies that a man knocked on the door multiple times before leaving in a black pick-up truck, according to the statement.
After the men left, the resident told the deputy that he was missing $1,300 worth of tools from his shed, according to the statement.
The resident and a neighboring business were able to provide security footage pictures that showed a black pick-up truck enter the property empty and leave with items in the bed, as well as a white male, according to the statement.
On Sept. 9, deputies responded to two more burglaries in Finksburg, one on Patapsco Road and the other on Kays Mill Road. The residents and witnesses recalled seeing a black pick-up truck, with some identifying it as a Dodge Ram, according to the statement.
Greenstreet caused about $800 in damage at the residence on Patapsco Road and stole about $3,780 worth of tools from the Kays Mill Road residence, according to the statement.
The investigating deputy was able to trace a black Dodge Ram truck to a woman Greenstreet knew. The woman told the deputy that Greenstreet was allowed to use her truck and used it on the days of the burglaries, according to a statement.
The deputy conducted a search a seizure warrant on the truck and found several hypodermic needle caps, empty, clear gel capsules and two pry bars, one of which was consistent with a tool used to break into a shed on Ridge Road, according to the statement.
This case was investigated by the Carroll County Sherriff’s Office. Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Wells prosecuted the case, the release states.