Man charged with stealing, selling Apple products from TownMall of Westminster store

A Brooklyn, Maryland man stands accused of theft after he allegedly took an iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch from the Sprint store at TownMall of Westminster and resold them in Baltimore, police say.
Marcus Cager Adisa Graham, 18, of the 800 block of Jack Street, faces charges of theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000 and conspiring to do the same, according to online court records. He was being held in default of $5,000 bond as of Sept. 27 at 6 p.m., online court records show.
According to the application for the statement of charges, five men entered the Sprint store Sept. 10 at about 1:47 p.m. and took Apple products on display, ripping them from the security wire system. Among the stolen items were five iPhones, two iPads, and one Apple Watch, valued $6,721 total, according to the statement.
Westminster police got the serial numbers of the stolen items and entered them into a police database that searched for pawned items, and three of them popped up as sold, the statement reads. Graham allegedly sold an iPhone XR, iPad Pro, Apple Watch series 4, and four other items not from the Westminster Sprint store to a business in the 200 block of E. Baltimore Street, Baltimore on Sept. 10 at 3:02 p.m. The three items from Westminster were worth approximately $2,080 and Graham made $650 for selling them, the statement reads.
Baltimore City police put a hold on the transactions under Graham’s ticket number, and police learned Howard County police previously put a hold on the same ticket number, according to the statement. Police learned the other items Graham sold under the same ticket number were stolen in a similar theft in Howard County, the statement reads.
Surveillance footage from the Sprint store identified Graham, according to the statement. He was arrested Sept. 26, online court records show.
The Carroll County Public Defender’s Office has been assigned to represent Graham, but no attorney could be reached for comment after hours Friday. A court date is scheduled for Nov. 15.