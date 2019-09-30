A Union Bridge man died after his truck collided with a tractor trailer in Liberty, Frederick County, Sunday, state police say.
Frank Ensor Gorsuch, 87, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency medical services personnel arrived after 8:05 a.m. between Libertytown and Johnsville at the intersection of Green Valley and Coppermine roads, according to a release from Maryland State Police, Frederick barrack.
A red 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck, driven by Gorsuch, was heading west on Coppermine Road when it tried to cross over the intersection and collided with a 2007 Peterbilt tractor trailer traveling south on Green Valley Road, the release states. The driver of the tractor trailer, a Havre de Grace resident, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.
Gorsuch was the at-fault driver in the crash, police said.