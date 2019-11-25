An Eldersburg woman has been charged with assault after allegedly biting a man Sunday.
Kristen Elizabeth Glassel, 29, of the 900 block of Tonia Court, Eldersburg, is charged with one count of second-degree assault, according to electronic court records.
Around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Deputy responded to a home in Eldersburg for a report of an assault, according to charging documents.
A man there told police that he had been sitting in a chair and watching football while working on his laptop when Glassel allegedly began punching and slapping him, and then, when he turned his back toward her, she allegedly bit him on the back “and latched onto his back for approximately three to four seconds,” according to charging documents.
The man told police he then tried to leave the home, but that Glassel allegedly first tried to push him down the stairs, and then allegedly pushed him against a wall and screamed in his ear, according to charging documents.
Police noted in the charging documents they observed a bite mark on the man’s back and that Glassel allegedly admitted to biting and striking the man when police interviewed her.
Glassel was arrested around 4:52 p.m. Sunday and taken to Carroll County Central Booking, according to charging documents, while electronic court records show she was released later that day on her own recognizance. She is next due in Carroll County District Court on Jan. 15 for a trial.
Reached by phone for a comment Monday afternoon, Glassel became emotional while explaining she had reached “a mental breaking point.”
“I don’t mean anything that transpired,” she said. “This is not who I am and this was the breaking point and I need to do some healing.”