Two men face fourth-degree burglary charges after allegedly trying to break into a woman’s residence in Hampstead.
Kyle Gist, 27, of the 2900 block of Club House Road, Finksburg, and Mattew Skirka, 26, of the 5700 block of Little Spring Way, Frederick, were also charged with malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and trespassing, online court records show. Gist was released on $3,500 bond and Skirka was released on recognizance Oct. 10, online court records indicate.
According to the statement of probable cause, a neighbor of the victim’s was awakened by several people outside of the victim’s home at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 10. Around 3 a.m., Skirka and Gist tried to kick in the door of the victim’s home while yelling profanities and screaming, according to the statement. The victim said she woke up to Skirka and Gist pounding on her door on the second floor, the statement reads. The neighbor saw Skirka pick up several outdoor walkway lights and throw them at the home’s windows, and both men flicked cigarettes on her vehicle, the statement reads. Gist lifted Skirka onto the roof of the porch then he jumped down once deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrived, according to the statement.
The victim lives on the second floor of the residence, and police believe Gist and Skirka got through the door on the first floor by reaching through a window with missing glass and unlocking the door form the inside, the statement reads. There was no damage to the door or frame on the first floor to indicate it was forced open, and the victim said she believed there was glass missing from the window pane prior to this incident, according to the statement.
Skirka has a court date set for Dec. 11 while Gist’s is scheduled for Dec. 17, online court records show. No attorney information was listed for Skirka online, and Gist’s attorney in the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office could not be reached Monday due to the office being closed for the holiday. Skirka declined to comment when reached by phone. Attempts to reach Gist at the phone number listed were unsuccessful.