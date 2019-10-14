According to the statement of probable cause, a neighbor of the victim’s was awakened by several people outside of the victim’s home at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 10. Around 3 a.m., Skirka and Gist tried to kick in the door of the victim’s home while yelling profanities and screaming, according to the statement. The victim said she woke up to Skirka and Gist pounding on her door on the second floor, the statement reads. The neighbor saw Skirka pick up several outdoor walkway lights and throw them at the home’s windows, and both men flicked cigarettes on her vehicle, the statement reads. Gist lifted Skirka onto the roof of the porch then he jumped down once deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrived, according to the statement.