A Westminster man faces two second-degree assault charges after police say he struck two people, injuring one so severely she went to the hospital, Dec. 29.
Robert R. Gilkerson II, 27, was released on recognizance Dec. 31, online court records show.
According to charging documents, Westminster police responded to an apartment in the 200 block of East Main Street, Westminster, and were told Gilkerson pushed a man to the ground and struck his head and face. The victim, who knows Gilkerson, said they argued over text messages and the dispute turned physical, charging documents read.
The victim also said he saw Gilkerson assault a woman, who police found to have facial injuries and one eye nearly swollen shut, according to charging documents. Witnesses corroborated the male victim’s story and one said they saw Gilkerson punch the woman several times before they pulled her away from Gilkerson, charging documents read.
The female victim was taken to Carroll Hospital for severe swelling and bruising to her face, charging documents state.
A warrant was issued for Gilkerson’s arrest and he was arrested Dec. 30, online court documents indicate.
There was no phone number or attorney listed for Gilkerson in court records. A court date is set for Feb. 26.