Westminster woman charged with assault for allegedly slapping man

A Westminster woman stands accused of second-degree assault after she allegedly slapped a man.
Barbara A. Gibson, 38, of the unit block of Charles Street, was arrested and released on $5,000 bail Aug. 17, online court records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, Westminster Police patrolling the 140 Village Shopping Center spotted a man and woman screaming at each other and saw “arms swinging” in a minivan near the AutoZone. One officer saw a woman in the back seat assault the man in the driver’s seat, according to the statement.
Gibson told police they started out arguing, but "it became more than arguing,” and when police asked if the man assaulted Gibson she said he did not, the statement reads. The man said Gibson started screaming at him then leaned forward to slap him, according to the statement.
Gibson declined to comment when reached by phone. No attorney information was listed online. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 23.