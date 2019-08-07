Sykesville woman charged with assaulting man who allegedly asked her to smoke outside

When police spoke with the man, he said he no longer smokes and asked Gelwicks to smoke outside, which “irritated” her, the statement reads. Gelwicks allegedly jumped onto the man and started to hit and strangle him. Police noted the man’s neck was “visibly irritated, showing sign of abrasion and trauma,” and there was a cut on his right arm, which the man said was from Gelwicks biting him, the statement reads.