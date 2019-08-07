Sykesville woman charged with assaulting man who allegedly asked her to smoke outside

A Sykesville woman faces a second-degree assault charge after she allegedly strangled a man after he asked her to smoke outside.
Amy N. Gelwicks, 48, was released on her own recognizance Tuesday, according to online court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived at a Sykesville apartment complex Monday at about 2:15 p.m. to find Gelwicks lying on the ground and crying, unable to speak clearly. She told police a man assaulted her inside the residence, according to the statement.
When police spoke with the man, he said he no longer smokes and asked Gelwicks to smoke outside, which “irritated” her, the statement reads. Gelwicks allegedly jumped onto the man and started to hit and strangle him. Police noted the man’s neck was “visibly irritated, showing sign of abrasion and trauma,” and there was a cut on his right arm, which the man said was from Gelwicks biting him, the statement reads.
Gelwicks and the man were both under the influence of alcohol, according to the statement.
The man denied harming Gelwicks and said he was lying on the sofa when she attacked him, according to the statement. Gelwicks did not have any visible signs of injury and could not definitively say where she was hit, though she said the man pulled her hair, the statement reads.
Gelwicks declined to comment when reached by phone. No attorney information for her was listed in online court records. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 18.