A Westminster man faces theft and burglary charges after he allegedly broke into the Westminster Goodwill and damaged merchandise Saturday.
Evan M. Garner, 24, of the 100 block of W. Main St., was charged with second-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property, scheming to commit theft and two counts of theft, according to online court records. He was being held without bond as of Tuesday morning, online court records show.
A representative of the Westminster Goodwill directed requests for comment to the corporate office. A call to the Goodwill corporate office for comment was not immediately returned Tuesday morning.
According to the statement of probable cause, the glass doors at the Goodwill donation dropoff entrance at 200 Baltimore Blvd. were shattered and Garner was found at the front of the store at about 1:13 a.m. with several shopping carts full of products. A Goodwill representative told police Garner was an employee who had been sent home early during his shift Friday due to odd behavior and outbursts, according to the statement.
When Westminster police found Garner, he was holding an aluminum children’s baseball bat and approached the officers but eventually put the bat down, according to the statement. Garner had filled and lined up several Goodwill shopping carts with about $7,300 worth of merchandise, according to the statement.
Police tried to speak with Garner, but he was talking quickly, laughing and not making sense, according to the statement. Police did not specify in the statement of charges whether they believe Garner was experiencing a medical episode.
The Goodwill representative estimated $3,000 in destroyed property and merchandise losses, the statement reads. A rear sliding glass door inside the business was also destroyed, according to the statement. Various items were strewn about the warehouse and storefront, including plastic storage bins, shoes, a couch, clip boards and glassware, the statement reads.
The store representative said that after Garner was sent home from work he returned to Goodwill later that day, took a jersey without paying and threatened an employee, according to the statement. Employees did not call police at the time, the statement reads.
When Garner was interviewed at central booking, he told police his friend “could be dead” and gave the name of a female co-worker, according to the statement. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the woman’s home and found she was well, the statement reads.
No attorney information was listed for Garner in online court records. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6.