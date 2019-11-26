According to the statement of probable cause, the glass doors at the Goodwill donation dropoff entrance at 200 Baltimore Blvd. were shattered and Garner was found at the front of the store at about 1:13 a.m. with several shopping carts full of products. A Goodwill representative told police Garner was an employee who had been sent home early during his shift Friday due to odd behavior and outbursts, according to the statement.