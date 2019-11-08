A Taneytown man has been charged with assault after allegedly pepper-spraying a woman on Halloween.
Richard Earl Garland, 34, is charged with one count of second-degree assault, according to electronic court records. He was released Monday on his own recognizance, the records show.
According to charging documents, Taneytown police responded to the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company at about 7:36 p.m. on Oct. 31, though the reason is not clear.
Police found a woman at the fire company “on her hands and knees spitting and complaining her eyes were burning,” according to charging documents.
A member of the fire company told police they had witnessed the woman and a man arguing in front of the fire station when the man reached out and the woman started screaming, according to charging documents. That witness also told police the man ran into a laundry mat and was followed by the woman, who came back out shortly there after yelling that she had been pepper-sprayed.
The woman allegedly told police she had been involved in an argument with Garland, one that was mutually physical at one point, according to the description in the charging documents.
Police were unable to locate Garland on the night of the alleged assault, according to the charging documents, but electronic court records how Garland was arrested on Nov. 4 and then released on his own recognizance the same day. He has a trial scheduled for Jan. 8 in Carroll County District Court.
A call placed to the phone number on record for Garland was not immediately returned.