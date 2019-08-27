Westminster man faces child abuse charge

A Westminster man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly abused a child.
Rotha Andrew Garland, 29, was charged with one count of disorderly conduct, one count of assault in the second degree and one count of child abuse in the second degree. Garland was released on his own recognizance Saturday, according to the electronic court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, Westminster Police was alerted by a female caller that a man pushing a stroller, later identified as Garland, had threatened her. Officers made contact with Garland, witnessed him flailing his arms in the air and yelling at passing vehicles and when speaking to him, he appeared to be angry about this being the latest of several police contacts that day. He told them, “I didn’t do anything wrong,” according to the statement.
While speaking with police, Garland allegedly repeatedly and aggressively disconnected the child seat portion with the stroller and then reconnected the two parts, causing the child to child to shake in the seat, according to the statement. Garland also appeared to close his eyes and begin leaning “as if he were losing consciousness,” at one point causing the stroller to allegedly tilt about two to three inches off the ground, according to the statement. Police said two other witnesses told police they had seen Garland screaming at cars and “pushing the stroller off the curb and into traffic” without looking.
When reached by the Times, Garland claimed that he would never have done anything to hurt the child.
“They arrested me for child abuse when I was literally just walking down the street,” said Garland. “It was police brutality and it was harassment.”
A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25.