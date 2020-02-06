Two men were arrested after police say they fought in public in Westminster on Friday.
Joshua C. Arruda, 19, of the 100 block of Rice Drive in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, and Cameron T. Garcia, 19, of the unit block of Ashmed Court in Elkton were each charged with causing an intoxicated public disturbance, possessing false government identification, second-degree assault and affray, online court records show. Affray refers to fighting in public.
Both men were released on their own recognizance the day of their arrests, online court records indicate.
Westminster police on traffic patrol saw two men fighting in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Ave. in Westminster at about 1:11 a.m., according to charging documents. Police said Garcia and Arruda were shoving each other and yelling. At one point, Garcia used both hands to push Arruda, knocking his back against a wall in front of eight to 10 people walking past them on Pennsylvania Avenue, charging documents state. Arruda immediately pushed Garcia away and the two began hitting each other in the arms, then stopped when police yelled at them, charging documents read.
Police allegedly smelled alcohol on the men and learned they had been at a Westminster bar earlier that night. Garcia and Arruda had fraudulent driver’s licenses that indicated the teens were older than their actual ages, according to charging documents. Police wrote that fake identification such as this is commonly used by people who are younger than 21 to enter bars.
Garcia told police he and Arruda were friends and “things just got emotional,” imploring police not to charge Arruda, according to charging documents. Garcia and Arruda did not report any injuries, charging documents state.
There was no phone number or attorney listed for Garcia in court records. He has a court date set for March 27.
There was no attorney listed for Arruda. Two calls made to the phone number listed for Arruda on Wednesday were not answered, and the voicemail storage was full. He also has a court date scheduled for March 27.