Westminster police on traffic patrol saw two men fighting in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Ave. in Westminster at about 1:11 a.m., according to charging documents. Police said Garcia and Arruda were shoving each other and yelling. At one point, Garcia used both hands to push Arruda, knocking his back against a wall in front of eight to 10 people walking past them on Pennsylvania Avenue, charging documents state. Arruda immediately pushed Garcia away and the two began hitting each other in the arms, then stopped when police yelled at them, charging documents read.