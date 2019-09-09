Garbage truck hits, kills trash collector in Mount Airy

A Frederick man was struck and killed by a garbage truck while he was collecting trash in Mount Airy on Saturday, police say.
Brian Keith Hawkins, 54, was pronounced dead in the 1700 block of Pullman Court after Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and emergency services personnel were called to the scene at 6:28 a.m., according to a Monday news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the J & J Trash truck “struck his co-worker while he was collecting the trash,” according to the release. The driver’s name was not released.
A representative of J & J Inc. Trash Service in Frederick said the company had no comment.
Cpl. Jonathan Light, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said the driver is not being held by police.
“There were no signs of impairment, but until the investigation by the crash reconstruction unit is complete, I can’t say for sure what the outcome will be,” Light wrote in an email.
Light described the vehicle as a three-axle truck and said there were no other vehicles involved. When asked about Hawkins’ injuries, Light said the Sheriff’s Office does not release victims’ medical information.
The crash reconstruction unit of the Sheriff’s Office is investigating, the release states. Anyone with information is asked to contact Master Deputy Mario DeVivio at 410-386-5900.