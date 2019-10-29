A Sykesville man faces charges of second-degree assault and intoxicated endangerment after he allegedly beat and tried to strangle a woman Oct. 21.
James W. Gamble, 30, is being held without bond after an Oct. 22 bail review hearing, online court records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, Gamble argued with a woman at a Sykesville residence after he’d been drinking, and strangled and punched her in the face.
When Sykesville police arrived at about 12:46 a.m., the officer found the victim at a neighbor’s home and saw a “medium size knot” at the top of the victim’s eye and redness along her neck and throat, according to the statement. The victim said Gamble grabbed her throat, cut off her breathing and punched her in the face a few times, the statement reads.
The officer noted the victim’s voice was raspy and hoarse, which she said is not normal, according to the statement. As the officer spoke to the victim, bruises began to form on her neck and the redness took the shape of a hand print, the statement reads.
The officer met Gamble at his residence, handcuffed him and, as the officer searched him, smelled an odor of alcohol emanating from Gamble, the statement reads. Gamble told police he had consumed 10 beers and argued with the woman, according to the statement. The officer did not see any injuries on Gamble’s arms or forearms, the statement reads.
A neighbor said they were awoken by voices and heard a woman yell, “Don’t hurt me,” according to the statement. The victim then went to the neighbor’s residence for help, the statement reads.
There was no attorney information listed online for Gamble. A trial is scheduled for Dec. 18.