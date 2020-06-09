Frederick man faces gun and drug charges in Carroll County

According to charging documents, police arrived on the scene in Mount Airy to find Dore after getting a call about a driver forcibly striking a guardrail. Police found Dore, who had constricted, bloodshot and glassy pupils, along with the odor of an alcoholic beverage, according to charging documents. Police asked Dore what happened and he told police his vehicle struck a guardrail, heavily damaging the left front of his car while alone in the vehicle. Dore added that he was not injured and didn’t require emergency services.