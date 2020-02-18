Frederick Fair case: Judge to announce whether 16-year-old will be charged as adult in Mount Airy man’s death

A Frederick County judge will announce today whether a 16-year-old boy will be charged as an adult in the alleged assault that led to the death of a Mount Airy resident at the Great Frederick Fair in September.
Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julie Stevenson Solt announced she would issue her opinion Tuesday after a closed waiver hearing was held last Wednesday, according to a news release from the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office. The 16-year-old has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault in connection to the death of 59-year-old John Marvin Weed.
During a waiver hearing, the court decides whether to grant or deny the state’s request to waive a juvenile to adult court after hearing arguments from the prosecution and defense, according to the release. The state requested a waiver hearing for the 16-year-old and his 15-year-old brother, who was also charged in the case.
Will Cockey, spokesperson for the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, said Monday he did not know what time Tuesday the judge would issue her opinion. When she does, the State’s Attorney’s Office will release a statement reacting to the decision, he said.
Cockey could not comment on whether the teens are still being held. Solt ruled in back-to-back hearings Nov. 19 that the teens would continue to be held in custody of the state Department of Juvenile Services. The 15-year-old’s waiver hearing is pending, according to Cockey.
In a waiver hearing, the judge must consider five factors in making their decision: the seriousness and nature of the offense; public safety; age of the youth; mental and physical condition; and the youth’s alleged amenability to juvenile rehabilitative measures, according to the release.
The allegations
Weed was found lying unconscious on the ground near the midway area of the Frederick fairgrounds just after 5:36 p.m. on Sept. 20, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. He was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and died at about 4 p.m. Sept. 21, the Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, the assault began after the 15-year-old asked Weed for a dollar at the fair, Weed refused and a verbal altercation ensued. When Weed walked away, the State’s Attorney’s Office said in September, the teens followed him, the 15-year-old punched him in the head, causing him to fall, then his 16-year-old brother spat on Weed.
The 15-year-old was charged with manslaughter, first-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree assault.
Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said at a Sept. 23 news conference that the 16-year-old also punched Weed in the back of the head, then several minutes later, the 15-year-old “comes flying through, lands a deadly blow to the victim.”
Laura Wilt of the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office said at the Nov. 19 hearing that the actions of the 16-year-old, though not fatal, might have provided the opening for his 15-year-old brother to approach the victim’s “blind side” and land the final blow.