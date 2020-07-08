16-year-old pleads guilty to assault in death of Mount Airy man at Frederick fair

After his brother pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April, the 16-year-old also charged in the death of a Mount Airy man at the Great Frederick Fair last year pleaded guilty to assault on Wednesday.
John Marvin Weed, 59, died after police say he was assaulted by 15- and 16-year-old brothers at the fair in September. The 16-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault in Frederick County Circuit Court, according to a news release from the State’s Attorney for Frederick County.
Judge Julie Stevenson Solt scheduled his disposition hearing, which is akin to sentencing, for Aug. 12, the release states. At that hearing, the prosecution will request the 16-year-old be committed to a “placement” in the Department of Juvenile Services, the release reads.
Weed’s family attended the morning hearing via video conference and supported placement in juvenile treatment programs for both teens, according to the release. The Weed family has appeared regularly for all of the hearings since the teens’ arrest, the release states.
The younger teen pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter April 29 and was sentenced to a long-term behavior modification program.
The state fought for the teens to be tried in adult court, but judges ruled in February and March that their cases would remain in the juvenile system.
The assault
Prosecutors say that just after 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, Weed was approached by the two teens and several of their friends while out with his family at the fair. The 15-year-old and another youth asked Weed for a dollar, and Weed told them no. That’s when a verbal altercation ensued, according to the state.
Weed started to walk away, the teens followed him, and the 16-year-old punched him in the back of the head, the release states. As Weed “squared up” with the older brother, the 15-year-old came running and punched Weed with such force that he appeared to lose consciousness almost immediately, according to the release. While Weed was on the ground, the 16-year-old spat on him, the release reads.
Witnesses and the 15-year-old said in court April 29 there were no racial slurs used, according to the release.
Weed was found on the ground near the midway area of the Frederick fairgrounds and was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. He never regained consciousness and died a day later.