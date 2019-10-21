The teens accused of assaulting a Mount Airy man who later died from his injuries sustained at the Great Frederick Fair, would be tried as adults if a judge approves waiver petitions filed by the state.
John Marvin Weed, 59, was found lying unconscious on the ground near the midway area of the fairgrounds just after 5:36 p.m. on Sept. 20, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. He was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and died at about 4 p.m. Sept. 21, the Sheriff’s Office said.
It is alleged the assault began after a 15-year-old asked Weed for a dollar at the fair, Weed refused, and a verbal altercation ensued, according to the release. Weed walked away, then the teens allegedly followed him and the 15-year-old allegedly punched him in the head, causing him to fall, then his 16-year-old brother allegedly spat on Weed, according to a Monday news release from the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s office.
Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said at a Sept. 23 news conference the 16-year-old also punched Weed in the back of the head, then several minutes later the 15-year-old “comes flying through, lands a deadly blow to the victim.”
The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s office filed waiver petitions on behalf of the state to move the teens’ cases to adult court, which cancels the teens’ hearing, originally set for Tuesday, according to Monday’s release. The 15-year-old defendant has now been charged with manslaughter, first-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree assault, while the 16-year-old faces two counts of second-degree assault, the release states.
The waiver hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19 and the teens will continue to be held until their next court appearance, as ordered by the Hon. Judge Julie Stevenson Solt, according to the release. At the hearing, the judge will decide if the charges can be moved to adult court, according to Will Cockey, communications specialist for the State’s Attorney’s Office.
Frederick County Sheriff Charles Jenkins, who responded to the incident, previously deemed the alleged assault an “unprovoked" attack.
Christopher Kalotra of the Frederick County Public Defender’s Office, who represented the defendants at emergency hearings Sept. 23, did not immediately return a call or email for comment.