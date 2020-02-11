Frederick man pleads guilty to intent to distribute after Woodbine traffic stop

A Frederick man arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Woodbine pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve three years with all but six months suspended for possession with intent to distribute.
Anthony B. Moore, 43, of the 100 block of Willowdale Drive, was stopped by Carroll County Sheriff’s Office while he was driving west on Md. 26 at about 1:34 p.m. June 21, according to charging documents. Police said Moore’s Mercury Milan was traveling 11 mph over the speed limit.
During the stop, police patted down Moore and found a “ball” of suspected controlled dangerous substance in his pants and approximately 74 grams of cocaine in his vehicle, charging documents state.
Moore pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and was sentenced Feb. 4, online court records show. The judge also imposed three years of supervised probation, which began Feb. 4, online court records indicate. The state chose not to prosecute Moore on the second charge, possession of a controlled dangerous substance that is not marijuana, according to online court records.
Moore began his sentence Friday, of which the first 30 days will be served on consecutive weekends, according to court documents. The remaining five months are to be served in home detention. While on probation, Moore must abstain from alcohol, illegal substances, and abusive use of any prescription drug, court documents show. He must also undergo behavioral health services, according to court documents.
Moore’s attorney did not immediately return a call for comment late Tuesday afternoon. Two calls made to the number listed for Moore in court records were met with a busy signal.