Four Seasons Sports Complex in Hampstead to close after 30-plus years in operation

Akira Kyles
By
Carroll County Times |
Jul 30, 2019 | 6:21 PM
Campers at the Four Seasons Sports Complex and Fitness Center, on Hampstead-Mexico Road in Hampstead, cool off at a fountain on the mini-golf course in this file photo. (Photo by Bethany Ziegler , Carroll County Times)

The Four Seasons Sports Complex in Hampstead announced Tuesday that it will close at the end of this season after 33 years in business.

The complex, at 2710 Hampstead-Mexico Road, made the announcement Tuesday afternoon in a Facebook post.

“We regret to inform you that unfortunately after 33 years 4 Seasons Gym will be closing its doors on Friday, August 9,” the complex posted on Facebook.

However, the pool will remain open for the remainder of the season through Labor Day, according to the post, and can be accessed by any gym member.

According to the post, the complex’s summer camp will also continue until the end of the summer.

The post ended with a message of thanks for the complex’s members.

“We would like to thank everyone for your patronage over the years and we apologize for the inconvenience,” the Facebook post read.

Members took to the comments to express their sadness that the complex was closing and share personal anecdotes about their experiences at the complex over the years.

An employee who answered the complex’s phone line Tuesday evening declined to comment.

