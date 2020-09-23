Monrovia man charged with assault after allegedly knocking Mount Airy 7-Eleven employee unconscious

A Monrovia man faces a felony assault charge after he allegedly knocked an employee of the Mount Airy 7-Eleven unconscious in July.
Brian Joel Cross, 33, of the 12500 block of Fingerboard Road, was charged with first- and second-degree assault for allegedly punching a 7-Eleven worker in the face. Cross was initially held without bond but was released on his own recognizance after a bail review Tuesday, online court records show.
In the early hours of the morning July 20, Cross walked out of the 7-Eleven at 1610 Ridgeside Drive without paying for cigarettes, then a store employee followed him, trying to get him to pay for the cigarettes, according to charging documents. Cross allegedly turned around and punched the employee, who fell to the sidewalk, unconscious.
Police noted that the employee had cuts and swelling on his face, as well as cuts on his shoulder and hands. He told police that he didn’t remember what happened after he put the cigarettes on the counter, at Cross' request.
At about 10 a.m., Mount Airy police were called to the nearby Bank of America, at 1 E. Ridgeville Blvd., for a report of property damage. A drive-through ATM appeared to have been hit with a rock, police said, though there was no evidence of tampering or pry marks.
Police later obtained security footage that showed a man throwing a rock against the ATM’s screen then running away, about 10 minutes before the alleged 7-Eleven assault, charging documents state. This man appeared to be the same as the attacker seen on security footage in the 7-Eleven incident, police said.
Officers canvassed the area and found Cross in the parking lot of the nearby Walmart, according to charging documents. Police said his appearance matched that of the man in the security footage of both incidents, as did clothing in the truck where he had been sleeping.
Cross was not charged with destruction of property or theft Wednesday in relation to the bank or 7-Eleven incidents.
No phone number was listed for Cross in charging documents. There was no attorney listed for Cross in online court records Wednesday.
Cross has a court hearing scheduled for Oct. 20, according to online court records.