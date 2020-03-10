Finksburg man charged with stabbing man in neck

A Finksburg man faces assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a man in the neck Thursday.
Michael E. Haines, 37, was charged with reckless endangerment and first- and second-degree assault, online court records show. He was released on recognizance Monday.
When Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the residence at about 10:37 a.m., they saw the victim receiving medical treatment to his neck area, according to charging documents.
The victim told police that Haines and he argued, Haines stabbed him in the neck and the victim called 911, according to charging documents. A witness told police that they saw the stabbing and tried to give aid to the victim, charging documents state. Police found Haines lying on his bed in his room and arrested him, charging documents read.
A call to the number listed for Haines in online court records was not immediately returned for comment Monday afternoon. There was no attorney listed for Haines in online court records.
Haines’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 2, online court records indicate.