Finksburg man indicted for alleged sex abuse of minor from 2014 to 2018

According to the indictment, Waltz allegedly “engage[d] in a continuing course of conduct over a period of 90 days or more with a victim under the age of 14 years” between Aug. 28, 2014, and Jan. 2, 2016, in Westminster. The alleged sex abuse of a minor allegedly occurred in August 2015 in Westminster, October 2017 in Finksburg, and “on or about” March 1, 2018, in Manchester. The alleged third-degree sex offense occurred in October 2017 in Finksburg and “on or about” March 1, 2018, in Manchester, according to the indictment.