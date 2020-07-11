Finksburg man allegedly threatened woman with knife

Police charged a Finksburg man after he allegedly wielded a knife and threatened to kill a woman Thursday.
Harold F. Nightingale, 56, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and intoxicated endangerment, according to online court records.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Finksburg residence at about 7:25 p.m. and encountered a woman who had locked herself and her children in the basement of the home for protection, according to charging documents. The woman told police Nightingale accused her of stealing his paycheck, he slammed a kitchen chair on the floor, threw an ice tray, grabbed a knife from the kitchen table and pointed the blade toward the woman, stating, “I’m going to kill you,” police wrote.
The woman locked herself and children in the basement for safety and called for help, charging documents read.
Police found Nightingale in a bedroom and detained him while completing the investigation, charging documents state. Police wrote he smelled strongly of alcohol and cursed and screamed loudly while being escorted to a police vehicle, charging documents read. Nightingale was arrested at about 7:53 p.m., screamed at police, and did not cooperate, according to charging documents. He was taken to Carroll County Detention Center.
There was no attorney listed for Nightingale in online court records as of 5:20 p.m. Friday. A court date had yet to be scheduled.