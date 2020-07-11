Finksburg man allegedly threatened woman with knife

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Finksburg residence at about 7:25 p.m. and encountered a woman who had locked herself and her children in the basement of the home for protection, according to charging documents. The woman told police Nightingale accused her of stealing his paycheck, he slammed a kitchen chair on the floor, threw an ice tray, grabbed a knife from the kitchen table and pointed the blade toward the woman, stating, “I’m going to kill you,” police wrote.