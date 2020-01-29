A Finksburg man faces five charges including assault and sexual offense after he allegedly grabbed a woman, who then headbutted him after he followed her from the bar, according to police.
Jordan M. Walters, 23, of the 2100 block of Baltimore Boulevard, was charged with fourth-degree sexual offense, intoxicated public disturbance, disorderly conduct, possessing contraband in a place of confinement, and second-degree assault, online court records show. He was released on his own recognizance Tuesday.
While Westminster police were in the area for traffic enforcement, a police officer driving past a couple on West Main Street saw the man grab the woman and pull her toward him Jan. 27 at about 1 a.m., according to charging documents. Police saw the woman pull her arm away and yell at the man as she walked away. The police officer parked and approached them on foot, then lost sight of them when they walked onto a residence’s porch, charging documents state. Police heard screaming from the porch, saw the man step away yelling, and found the woman crying with blood on her face, charging documents read.
The woman told police the man had assaulted her, according to charging documents. Police smelled a strong odor of alcohol on the man, identified as Walters, and saw blood on his face and scratches on his neck and throat, charging documents state.
The victim told police she and Walters were talking at a bar earlier that night, then when she left he followed her out, though she did not want him to, charging documents read. Walters followed her down West Main Street, grabbed her several times as she pulled away, and followed her to her residence, charging documents state. On the porch, Walters tried to kiss her, she pushed him away, he grabbed her private area through her clothing while trying to kiss her again, then the woman headbutted him to get away, according to charging documents.
Walters refused to speak to police about the incident and was taken to central booking. Walters was then transported to Carroll Hospital for his injuries, but he refused treatment.
A phone call to the number listed for Walters in court documents was not immediately returned. There was no attorney listed for Walters in online court records. He has a court date scheduled for March 27.