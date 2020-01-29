The victim told police she and Walters were talking at a bar earlier that night, then when she left he followed her out, though she did not want him to, charging documents read. Walters followed her down West Main Street, grabbed her several times as she pulled away, and followed her to her residence, charging documents state. On the porch, Walters tried to kiss her, she pushed him away, he grabbed her private area through her clothing while trying to kiss her again, then the woman headbutted him to get away, according to charging documents.