Two North Carolina men arrested in Finksburg home invasion

Two North Carolina men face charges after they allegedly came knocking on a Finksburg home’s door with a gun in hand.
Malik J. Ore, 23, of Greensboro, and Fountain resident Jordan Marley C. Staton, 22, were arrested after police say they attempted to enter a man’s residence, according to charging documents. Each was charged with attempted home invasion, attempted first-degree burglary, conspiring to commit home invasion, conspiring to commit first-degree burglary, using a firearm in commission of a violent crime, and other firearms violations, online court records show. Ore and Staton were each released on $5,000 bond Sept. 11.
Ore and Staton, arriving in a gold van, demanded to be let inside inside the residence Sept. 10, according to charging documents. One of the two — the police report did not specify who — pulled a pistol from his waistband and pointed it down toward his leg as he approached the door, charging documents state. They banged on the door with such force that the frame “began to flex," charging documents read. The occupant told them to leave and that he was calling the police, then the men fled in the van, police wrote.
Shortly thereafter, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle 3.5 miles from the home, stopped the van and found two firearms behind the center console, a 9-mm Taurus pistol and an AR-15 rifle, according to charging documents. Ore, who was driving, did not possess valid gun permits, police learned by searching a Maryland State Police database. The firearms were not registered to Ore or Staton, charging documents state.
Ore and Staton could not be reached by phone Monday afternoon. Their attorneys did not immediately return calls requesting comment.
Ore and Staton have bench trials scheduled for Dec. 4.