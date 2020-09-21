Two North Carolina men arrested in Finksburg home invasion

Ore and Staton, arriving in a gold van, demanded to be let inside inside the residence Sept. 10, according to charging documents. One of the two — the police report did not specify who — pulled a pistol from his waistband and pointed it down toward his leg as he approached the door, charging documents state. They banged on the door with such force that the frame “began to flex," charging documents read. The occupant told them to leave and that he was calling the police, then the men fled in the van, police wrote.