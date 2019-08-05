Drivers hospitalized after two-vehicle collision in Finksburg

Two Westminster residents were hospitalized after their vehicles collided in a high-speed crash on Md. 140 in Finksburg on Sunday, police say.
A 1998 Mercury Mystique traveling west on Baltimore Boulevard crossed the center turn lane and collided head-on with a 2011 Ford F-250 heading east, according to Maryland State Police Sgt. John McGee of the Westminster barrack. The crash occurred at about 7:05 a.m., just west of Dede Road, McGee said.
The 48-year-old driver of the Mercury was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, while the 55-year-old behind the wheel of the Ford was taken by ambulance to Carroll Hospital, McGee said. Both drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries, McGee said, but the Mercury’s driver was flown as a “precautionary” measure since he was involved in a high-speed crash. A 3-year-old girl and 39-year-old woman in the Mercury were not transported for treatment, while the Ford’s driver was traveling alone, McGee said.
“Charges are pending on the driver of the Mystique,” McGee said.