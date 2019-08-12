Finksburg woman faces assault charges

A Finksburg woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly assaulted another woman.
Heather Leigh Knox, 32, of the 2200 block of Old Westminster Pike, was charged with second-degree assault. She was released on her own recognizance Thursday, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, Knox got into a verbal altercation over drugs and living arrangements with the victim before Knox allegedly pushed her into the wall at the front door. The victim appeared to have a muscle contusion on her elbow and forearm, the statement said.
When asked why she pushed the victim, Knox replied “to get her out of my face,” according to the statement.
Knox could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.
A trial is scheduled for Oct. 30.