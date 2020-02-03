A Finksburg woman faces a second-degree assault charge after police say she fought a man Jan. 24.
Brittany L. Brooks, 32, was released on her own recognizance Jan. 25 after posting $3,000 bail, online court records show.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Finksburg residence at about 1:28 p.m. and met a man who said Brooks scratched and struck him earlier that day, according to charging documents.
The man told police he fell asleep on the couch and was awoken by Brooks kicking his leg, charging documents state. Brooks allegedly pushed her hand into his face, scratched his neck and face with her fingernails, kneed him in the stomach twice, threw air freshener at his back, and blocked the door to prevent him from leaving, charging documents read.
Police saw scratches on the victim’s face, neck, hand, and knee, redness on his stomach, and a small red mark on his back where he said the air freshener hit him, according to charging documents.
Brooks told police she found the man slumped over the couch, asked why he wasn’t at work, then he ran at her, charging documents state. Brooks alleged the man hit her, grabbed her by the neck, shoved her into a window while choking her, and punched her face repeatedly, charging documents read. Brooks told police she fought back by scratching the man, according to charging documents.
The victim denied striking Brooks and there were no criminal charges filed against him related to the incident in online court records as of Monday. Police did not see any injuries on Brooks’ face or neck.
The complainant told police they heard screaming, banging, and a male voice yelling, “stop it," “that hurts," and “get off of me,” according to charging documents.
A call made Monday to phone number listed for Brooks was not immediately returned for comment. No attorney was listed for Brooks in online court records.
Brooks has a court date set for March 18.