Sykesville man facing charges of animal cruelty, distributing child pornography

According to charging documents, Microsoft reported a cybertip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user utilized Microsoft’s Skype platform to distribute child pornography. That tip was relayed to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. The tip included information about the account as well as a 53-second video clip of an infant, wearing only a diaper, being sexually abused. A subpoena for subscriber information to the IP address that sent the file over Skype was sent to Comcast and the internet service provider allegedly revealed the subscriber to be Fink.