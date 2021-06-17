Sykesville man facing charges of animal cruelty, distributing child pornography

A Sykesville man is facing charges of sexually abusing a dog and sending a video depicting the sexual abuse of a baby.
Brandon Lee Matheson Fink, 21, of the 7700 block of Carter Road, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty, a felony count of promoting/distributing child pornography, two misdemeanor counts of perverted practice and five misdemeanor counts of possessing child pornography, according to Maryland electronic court records. He is being held without bond after a Thursday bail review.
According to charging documents, Microsoft reported a cybertip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user utilized Microsoft’s Skype platform to distribute child pornography. That tip was relayed to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. The tip included information about the account as well as a 53-second video clip of an infant, wearing only a diaper, being sexually abused. A subpoena for subscriber information to the IP address that sent the file over Skype was sent to Comcast and the internet service provider allegedly revealed the subscriber to be Fink.
Additionally, Skype records showed image and video files along with chat records. During an online chat, Fink allegedly sent a video of himself sexually abusing a dog on March 17 and another on April 3, according to charging documents. The records also showed the uploaded video of the infant being sexually abused.
A search warrant was executed on Fink’s residence on Wednesday and Fink was home at the time. According to charging documents, after he was read his Miranda rights, Fink admitted to sexually abusing the dog and distributing the file showing the sexual abuse of the infant. During a forensic review of Fink’s computer, multiple files of child pornography were located.
Fink has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 16 in Carroll County District Court, according to electronic court records, which do not list an attorney for Fink.