Westminster man faces assault charge after allegedly pinning woman, throwing bench at her

A Westminster man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting a woman.
Ronald Lee Fincham, 42, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance as of Sunday, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, Fincham threw the woman to the ground after a verbal altercation then climbed on top of her, preventing her from getting up. After allowing her to get up, he allegedly threw a bench at her right leg, causing her to fall and for him to climb back on top of her, the statement read.
The victim was able to get away from Fincham as he began to get sick because of intoxication, according to the statement. Police noticed two bruises on the victim’s upper left arm, a small, pink abrasion on her upper thigh and bruising on her right leg, the statement read.
Fincham could not be reached for comment Tuesday, and had no attorney listed in electronic records.
A court trial is scheduled for Nov. 6.