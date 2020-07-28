Judge sentences Hampstead woman 7 years after dogs found dead in ‘chamber of horrors’

A woman was sentenced in Carroll County Circuit Court to serve seven years for aggravated animal cruelty after police found 27 dogs dead and 27 alive in deplorable conditions on Black Rock Road in Hampstead last year.
Judge Fred S. Hecker on Tuesday sentenced 56-year-old Laura Filler to serve 33 years, with all but seven years and seven days suspended, for 11 counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Probation was set at five years, and she is not permitted to possess animals.
Filler will get credit for 480 days served. She’s been held without bond since April 8, 2019.
“I’m very sorry all this happened,” Filler said before Hecker issued the sentence.
Originally charged with 109 counts, most of which were related to animal cruelty, Filler pleaded guilty to 11 counts Oct. 7, 2019.
Filler and her husband John J. Roberts, 50, were arrested in April 2019 after animal control officers found 38 dogs, 11 of which were dead, at the Black Rock Road property they rented. Days later, an additional 16 dogs were found dead there. Roberts pleaded guilty to 11 counts of aggravated animal cruelty in October and was sentenced to 33 years in prison, suspending all but 11 years and 11 days.
Melissa Hockensmith, senior assistant state’s attorney for Carroll County, showed in court Tuesday two videos of the house on April 8, 2019, after the living dogs had been removed by first responders. Hecker described the videos as depicting a “chamber of horrors.” Sludge covered the ground and was smeared on the walls from floor to ceiling, grime clung to dog crates and moldy dog food was littered throughout the house. Decaying remains filled the bathtub, Hockensmith said, and the remains of some dogs were also found in a shed on the property, she said.
The state requested that Filler serve the same sentence as Roberts. Filler’s public defenders, Janette Deboissiere and Lee McNulty, asked for six years with all but two years suspended. They called upon a psychiatrist, Joanna Brandt, who testified that she diagnosed Filler with battered spouse syndrome and three mental health disorders. The defense asserted Filler was controlled and abused by Roberts, who Deboissiere said was the “main reason” for what happened. Deboissiere said Filler’s role was aiding and abetting.
Hecker said he felt Filler was culpable, but not to the same extent as Roberts.
Filler was ordered to pay restitution of about $10,900 to the Humane Society of Carroll County, which took in the rescued dogs. She was also ordered to pay $91,400 in restitution to the Dennis and Sharon Chiodi Living Trust, which owned the Black Rock Road house and property.
In an interview outside the courtroom, Deboissiere asked for prayers for the dogs, for the owners of the Black Rock Road property and for Filler.
This story will be updated.