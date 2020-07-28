Judge sentences Hampstead woman 7 years after dogs found dead in ‘chamber of horrors’

Melissa Hockensmith, senior assistant state’s attorney for Carroll County, showed in court Tuesday two videos of the house on April 8, 2019, after the living dogs had been removed by first responders. Hecker described the videos as depicting a “chamber of horrors.” Sludge covered the ground and was smeared on the walls from floor to ceiling, grime clung to dog crates and moldy dog food was littered throughout the house. Decaying remains filled the bathtub, Hockensmith said, and the remains of some dogs were also found in a shed on the property, she said.