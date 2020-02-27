Sykesville rec field vandalized; sports programs offering reward for information

After a field at Freedom Park in Sykesville was vandalized Tuesday night, recreation sports leagues are looking for information about who caused the damage.
The third field at Freedom Park, which is used by multiple programs including soccer, lacrosse, football and cheer, was vandalized overnight between Feb. 25 and 26, said Jay McClenahan, commissioner for Freedom Optimist Soccer.
The rec leagues are banding together to offer a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandal or vandals. Freedom Optimist Soccer, the Freedom Lacrosse Program and Sykesville Raiders Football & Cheer partnered to offer the reward.
McClenahan said they had received some tips which were passed on to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, but no arrest had been made as of 5 p.m. Thursday. They believe a truck was used to drive over the field and cause damage, but don’t have a description of the vehicle.
He said the vandalism is disheartening because it is already hard work for volunteers to maintain the fields through their normal use by hundreds of kids. Multiple programs have had to scramble to find new places to practice.
Anyone with information can email tips@FOSoccer.com or contact them via Facebook.