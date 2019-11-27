The following account was given in charging documents: At about 12:47 a.m. on Aug. 16, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a blue Acura, later found to be driving by Shaheed, driving west on Md. 140 with highly tinted windows. The deputy followed the vehicle and watched it change lanes erratically and, after making a left turn onto Englar Road, was driving between lanes. The deputy pulled the vehicle over and then called for another deputy with a drug sniffing dog. When it arrived, the dog unit alerted to the presence of drugs while scanning the exterior of the vehicle, and it was noted that the dog was not trained to alert to the smell of marijuana.