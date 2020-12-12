Police investigating fatal shooting of man, 49, in Westminster

A 49-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Westminster, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said.
Few details were released. In a statement posted to Facebook, the sheriff’s office said the shooting was reported around 12:44 p.m. and took place in the 100 block of Marydell Drive. The victim, who was not identified, was shot in the chest.
He was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Police said there was “no threat to the public,” but did not say whether a suspect was known or in custody.
The sheriff’s office’s Major Crimes Unit was investigating. State police also responded to the scene.