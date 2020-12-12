xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police investigating fatal shooting of man, 49, in Westminster

By
Carroll County Times
Dec 12, 2020 5:54 PM

A 49-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Westminster, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said.

Few details were released. In a statement posted to Facebook, the sheriff’s office said the shooting was reported around 12:44 p.m. and took place in the 100 block of Marydell Drive. The victim, who was not identified, was shot in the chest.

Advertisement

He was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Police said there was “no threat to the public,” but did not say whether a suspect was known or in custody.
Advertisement

The sheriff’s office’s Major Crimes Unit was investigating. State police also responded to the scene.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement

Latest Carroll County Crime

Advertisement